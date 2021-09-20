Hennepin Co. announces inmate education and training program

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced an educational program for the thousands of people who come through the criminal justice system each year.

MINNEAPOLIS — While serving 29 years in a Michigan prison for murder, Johnell Allen got an education. Fast forward to last year and Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson appointed Allen as a sheriff's deputy.

"If he was able to accept a returning citizen like me, and be able to give me an opportunity to be able to do what I do best based on my character, and merit and a second chance, then this can work for everybody," Allen said.

Hennepin County reports that nearly 30% of inmates do not have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

Sheriff David Hutchinson says without an education, people who are released from jail are likely to return. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, Minnesota's three-year recidivism rate has ranged from 35-37% in recent years.

That's why Minnesota is now taking Michigan's lead.

"I'm proud to announce the HCSO H.O.P.E. Program," Sheriff Hutchinson said. "H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others by Providing Education."

Hutchinson says once the program is fully operational, every inmate would have the opportunity to participate in formal education such as getting a high school diploma or G.E.D. There's also adult enrichment, which includes financial planning and financial literacy classes. Additionally, the program includes skilled trades like manufacturing.

Sgt. Adam Hernke is program coordinator.

"I will help with the education here but what I need from everybody out in the Twin Cities is that second chance job," Hernke said. "Who is willing to give these people in our Hennepin County jail a job? Give them money, give them the resources they need to make that change."

AutoZone is one partner.

Also needed are supplies including tablets.

"By taking the time to educate, stimulate, and put this blueprint down, we'll change America," Allen said.