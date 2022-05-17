Hiring outlook for Class of 2022 college graduates

A national survey says the jobs outlook is positive for the newest grads.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Jobs will be more readily available for this year's college graduates according to a survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

"Our employer respondents told us they plan to hire one-third more new college graduates than last year's class," said Mary Gatta, NACE's Director of Research and Public Policy.

This year's grads will also have more options as flexible schedules are considered the new normal.

"Work is changing and we're seeing hybrid growth. I think it's a pretty strong data point that 40 percent of entry positions will be performed hybrid," said Gatta.

Sara Nagel Newberg from the University of Minnesota's Career Services Administration told us about some of the trends locally.

"COVID has brought changes that we're still wrestling with. We're not sure how they'll play out in terms of students locating opportunities and onboarding, as they enter those hybrid environments and connect across the United States," said Sara Nagel Newberg, University of Minnesota Interim Senior Director of Career Services Administration.

"The job outlook for our grads is very strong and has been strong throughout the year. Over the last year, we've had a number of career events where we've had strong employer participation throughout. We have employers that are motivated to work with us because they have a need for our graduates," said Nagel Newberg.

NACE also told us about some of the most sought after fields for grads according to their data.

"We're seeing finance, accounting, business administration, computer science and logistics. We're also seeing that across industries as well," said Gatta.

