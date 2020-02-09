Hopkins Public Schools to end contract with Minnetonka Police

The west metro suburb is the latest to cut ties with a police department after a push for change from students.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Hopkins Public Schools is doing away with its school resource officer in the district, as it decided to end its contract with the Minnetonka Police Department Tuesday night.

The contract expires on Dec. 31, so until that time, the board says the superintendent will enter into conversations with Minnetonka Police regarding expectations for the remainder of the SRO contract.

The board also approved a recommendation to "review our discipline and safety policies and bring revised policies before the board that emphasize ways of maintaining positive safety without police presence, promoting restorative practices and eradicating racial disparities in district-wide disciplinary practices."

Members also approved to reallocate funds from the SRO contract to "mental health support restorative practices in our schools and building a positive school climate."

Following the death of George Floyd, the district says it received numerous requests from students, staff, parents and community members demanding the District dissolve its contract with Minnetonka Police. Throughout the summer, four high school students met with the superintendent to discuss the initiative and leading an unbiased review with multiple and diverse stakeholders in the community.

One student, Elliot Burman, spoke at Tuesday night's meeting and talked about how seeing an officer every day with a gun makes a lot of students feel uncomfortable.

"This is more than safety. This is trauma, this is mental illness, this is very heavy things that is causing lasting damages to a large part of our student body."