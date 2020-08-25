How will distance learning be different this fall?

Districts say that distance learning this fall will not be like what families experienced last spring.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Area Schools will start the school year in distance learning and the district wants families to know it will not be like distance learning last spring.

"In the spring, it was definitely put together in kind of a crisis response," said Josh Collins, Communications Director for Roseville Area Schools. "That type of distance learning was really more suited to snow days or more short term closures."

Roseville and other districts had about eight days in the spring to put together a plan for remote learning. Now they've had the whole summer and say distance learning this fall will be different.

For example, students in all grade levels in the Roseville district will have four days a week of live, virtual lessons with teachers and the entire class. Collins says that type of instruction was not done consistently in the spring.

"Learning at the same time, where students are live, on camera with their teachers and with their peers, that's the type of environment that they benefit from [during in-person learning]. So, as much as we can recreate that," he said.

Students in the Roseville district will also be able to meet virtually in small groups and one-on-one with teachers.

"The key to the plan is listening to families, to make sure we understand their needs," Collins said.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Public Schools say every student will have daily interactions with their teachers and that families can expect a lot more structure this fall.

"Just like we structure a class period with students," said interim Senior Academic Officer, Aimee Fearing. "Sometimes [teachers will] stand in front of students and give directions, but sometimes [students are] doing small group work, or they're doing independent work, or they're facilitating learning with a partner."

The district is also working on how to offer in-person tutoring for students who need it.

More information on Roseville's distance learning plans can be found here.

More information on Minneapolis' distance learning plans can be found here.