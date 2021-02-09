Hundreds of west metro educators participate in training on racial equity

The Deliberative Dialogue on Race was hosted by Intermediate District 287, where around 60% of students are BIPOC and around 70% of educators are white.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Intermediate District 287 works with 11 other school districts to provide programs and services including full-year schooling to students with special needs.

"Students who come through our doors are some of the highest needs students in Minnesota," superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said. "They're at grave risk of not making it to graduation."

Andrew Kiel is a school social worker. He says his job involves finding housing for students experiencing homelessness.

"I'm available for students that are in crisis situations," Kiel said. "I also spend a lot of time with students helping them calm their brains and bodies to be able to then do the academic work."

Lewandowski says, while around 60% of the district's students are Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color, around 30% of its educators are BIPOC; 70% are white.

"It's our responsibility as educators, and primarily me as a white leader, to do something about those inequities," Lewandowski said.

Part of that something includes providing all employees with a three-hour training session called Deliberative Dialogue on Race. After watching a documentary, educators split into small groups to talk.

"We're letting them know that they're going to experience some discomfort and asking them to speak their truth," said Radious Guess, the district's director of equity and inclusion. "Then, accept non-closure because they're not going to get all of the answers to all of the questions that they have."

Lewandowski says the experience was challenging for some staff members of color.

"I just talked to two staff people who are really struggling," she said. "It's triggering but the white staff are also learning as they go and we hope that somehow this will lead us forward."

Kiel says he'll apply what he's learned to interactions with students.

"If we're able to unlock ... things that are impeding their steps forward in their education, we'll be able to unlock their true potential as students," he said.