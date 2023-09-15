Justice Page, Minneapolis school celebrates opening of outdoor learning garden

The space features a native rain garden, vegetable beds, boulders and art installations and was designed to inspire a deeper appreciation of nature.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s never too early to cultivate the love of gardening.

On Friday, teachers, staff and students at Lake Harriet Lower Elementary celebrated the grand opening of their outdoor learning garden. The space features a native rain garden, vegetable beds, boulders and art installations and was designed to inspire a deeper appreciation of nature.

“We’re right here in the middle of the city, which is so important to get students and children outside, playing, using their imagination and also learning about our environment at the same time,” said Angie Ness, Principal at Lake Harriet Lower Elementary.

Also on hand for the celebration: Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, who also read from his book, “Bee Love (Can Be Hard).”

“The whole thing is about learning. Learning about bees, learning about gardens. It’s all a part of preparing this next generation of kids for the future,” Page reflected on the opportunity to encourage children to learn more about nature.