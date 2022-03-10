Juvenile Detention Center educators participate in MFT strike

The detention center educators are demanding the same things as educators at traditional schools: better pay, better staffing levels and overall systemic change.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis teachers strike affects around 35,000 students, including those who are currently incarcerated at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Within the detention center, Stadium View School serves people 10 to 21 years old and is part of the public school district.

"They come from all around Hennepin County," transition specialist Brenda Johhnson said. "They become a Minneapolis Public School kid while they're here. They could be here anywhere from three days to two weeks, to three months, to five months … There's no judgment. When we get them in, our number one goal is that they know how many credits they have."

Carrie Nelson is a licensed counselor.

"We just graduated a student a couple weeks ago," Nelson said. "I just showed him that there was a realistic way to finish the remaining classes he had by working with the teachers on those subjects. He finished his schooling and graduated with us during really, really difficult circumstances. We were so proud of him."

Yet Nelson, Johnson and around eight other teachers and education support professionals working at Stadium View were willing to walk away from the kids who need them in order to strike.

Minneapolis Teachers Strike Day 3. One education support professional tells me many people don’t realize there is a high school within the juvenile detention center downtown & the strike affects them too. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/tp6YfQWTPt — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) March 10, 2022

"It's a sacrifice we're all willing to make because we need robust changes in this district," Nelson said.

The group says it's demanding the same things as educators at traditional schools: better pay, better staffing levels and systemic changes around issues including diversity and mental health.

"We are so short-staffed," Nelson said. "We're losing counselor positions next year. Out of our 42 elementary schools, we only have four elementary counselors."

"Absolutely we are on one accord," Johnson added. "All teachers, all support staff; we're standing in solidarity with each other."

Earlier this week, school district leaders said they share educator concerns but say the district can't spend money it doesn't have. As of Thursday evening, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 and Minneapolis Public Schools have yet to reach a deal.

Those striking outside Stadium View are expected to return Friday morning.

