Lawsuit: Family alleges ROCORI schools failed 'to respond to multiple acts of racial harassment and discrimination by both students and staff'

According to lawsuit, "the district failed to take meaningful action."

COLD SPRING, Minnesota — "My little brother was in the house, in the living room, and he could have gotten killed by that truck," said a Robinson family member during a Cold Spring City Council meeting this past summer.

Just days after Andrea Robinson posted a video on Facebook showing Ring camera footage of an unoccupied, stolen truck slamming into their home.



But it's not the first time the family says they've faced harassment. According to lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court against the ROCORI school district.



Robinson, on behalf of her two children, alleges the district failed "to respond to multiple acts of racial harassment and discrimination by both students and staff," and that the "racially hostile environment" is in violation with Title VI and Title IX.

The lawsuit claims that on various occasions, one child was repeatedly called the "N" word.



Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that receives Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson and her children informed teachers and administrators about "student on student racial bullying ever since the 2015-2016 school year."



The lawsuit claims that "despite informing school staff and administrators about the ongoing racial bullying occurring on school grounds, the district failed to take meaningful action."

We reached out to the district's superintendent, but we haven't heard back yet.

Lawyers for the Robinson family were also not available to speak today.

The school board chair told KARE 11, "the district has not been served with a complaint at this time. Therefore, we are not in a position to respond to any allegations that may or may not be included in the complaint."

