MPS to add more days to their school year after a 14 day teacher strike

Beginning Monday, 42 minutes will be added to the end of each school day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Class is back in session in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break, and now the district is making up lost time because of the teachers strike.

Fifteen days of instruction time were lost when teachers and education support professionals went on strike.

Five days worth of instruction time will be made up by adding 42 minutes to the end of each school day. That begins Monday, April 11.

The additional ten days will be added to the end of the school year, extending it until June 24.

The district says they considered holding school during spring break to make up time, but decided not to because some families had already made plans. That option, it said, also didn't give the district enough time to plan following the end of the strike.

The district says graduations will go forward as planned, but seniors will still need to finish their work.