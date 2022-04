Parents were informed in an email from the district that classes would be online.

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. — Students attending Mahtomedi middle and high school will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, April 20.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday morning that they're investigating a social media post related to the decision to forgo in-person learning.

KARE 11 is reaching out to administrators at the Mahtomedi school district for more information, and will update this article as soon as possible.

