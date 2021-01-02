Metro students prepare to return to their classrooms

Some of the youngest students from SPPS and Anoka-Hennepin will be back for in-person learning in the coming weeks.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — After months of learning at home, some of the youngest students in the metro will return to classrooms on Monday morning.

Saint Paul Public Schools will welcome students Pre-K through second grade on Monday, and more students in a second wave on Feb. 16.

Anoka-Hennepin School District students in grades three through five who were in hybrid learning for trimester two will be back at their desks. Sixth graders join them on Tuesday for the in-person hybrid model, with older kids following them, starting on Feb. 9.

Teachers in the Minneapolis Public School District were scheduled to return to their classrooms on Monday as well, ahead of the student return on Feb. 8. But over the weekend, a ruling by the Hennepin County Court granted a limited temporary restraining order that allow teachers with accommodations to work from home, or those in the process of getting accommodations, to continue doing so.

The debate for and against returning kids to their classrooms has been ongoing since students were sent home last spring due to the pandemic.

Governor Walz announced that schools could reopen on Jan. 18, but left the details of reopening to the individual school districts. His Due North Education Plan, announced last week, is aimed at supporting teachers and students struggling in distance learning. The plan also fast-tracked COVID vaccines for teachers, with 15,000 Moderna doses administered over the last five days.

Parents and teachers are encouraging their lawmakers not to forget completely about the distance learning model, since it will undoubtedly remain in place in some form for many months. The “digital divide” is still pressing in many districts, as families struggle to keep up with the technological demands.

“It’s been an issue, and it continues to be an issue. It’s not enough. Many parents are having to work at home, with multiple kids at home, trying to access this hotspot,” Khulia Pringle, the coordinator of family engagement and advocacy for the Minnesota Parent Union said. “Some families are taking in other kids, so it’s not just their kids.”

A newly released study from the CDC involving 17 schools in rural Wisconsin, where masks were required, found there were 191 COVID-19 infections. However, only seven resulted from in-school transmission.

The findings are just a small portion of newly-released data the CDC is using to back its claim that schools can and should reopen, as long as mask wearing and proper social distancing is maintained.