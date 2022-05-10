MPS appoints interim superintendent

Rochelle Cox, through her current role as associate superintendent, oversees 21 elementary schools, and has been with the school system since 1997.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public Schools Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Rochelle Cox as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year.

“The board greatly appreciates Ms. Cox’s willingness to lead during this time,” said Minneapolis Board of Education Chair Kim Ellison. “Her skills, experience, and deep knowledge of our district make her an ideal leader for this moment. We look forward to working in partnership over the next year on behalf of our students, schools and community.”

Cox, through her current role as associate superintendent, oversees 21 elementary schools, and has been with the school system since 1997, according to MPS.

“I look forward to both the challenges and the opportunities ahead, honoring where we are at and building momentum towards a bright future for MPS,” said Cox. “I believe in our students. I believe in our staff. I’m excited to help our community focus on engagement, academics and stability across our educational system.”

The district's current superintendent, Ed Graff, announced in March his decision not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the school year. MPS has more than 30,000 students, making it one of the largest school districts in Minnesota, but enrollment declined during Graff's tenure.

