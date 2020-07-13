Minneapolis Public Schools extends free meals program

Since schools closed on March 17, MPS Culinary & Wellness Services has served more than two million meals across Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced it will continue to serve free meals to all children 18 years old and younger through Friday, Aug. 21.

According to a press release, since schools closed on March 17, MPS Culinary & Wellness Services (CWS) has served more than two million meals across Minneapolis.

MPS offers weekly food boxes that include items for seven breakfasts and seven lunches containing food made with fresh, whole ingredients, according to the release.

Families can pick up food boxes at 50 schools and parks across Minneapolis Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sites offer contact-free pickup. According to the release, the youth do not have to be enrolled in MPS to receive food boxes.