Minneapolis Public Schools plan to start school year with distance learning

Minneapolis Public Schools leaders say they want to begin the school year with distance learning

MINNEAPOLIS — During a Thursday news conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced school districts and charter schools will get to choose what type of instruction they want to implement this fall.

Minnesota school districts and charter schools will pick from one of three different models: in-person, distance learning or a hybrid model.

Towards the end of the governor's news conference, Minneapolis Public Schools leaders announced they will start the school year with distance learning.

"Students will not report to classrooms, but instead will receive instruction from their teachers through computers or other online devices. I know this will be challenging for many, but based on feedback from our families and staff, and the status of COVID-19 in Hennepin County, distance learning is the safest option for the MPS community, said Superintendent Ed Graff in a message to staff, families and students.

Supt. Graff said on Aug. 4, MPS staff will provide a more detailed overview of their distance learning plan to the Board of Education beginning at 6 p.m.

MPS also created a video of Supt. Graff providing more details of the upcoming school year using remote instruction.