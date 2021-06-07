Several Minneapolis schools going to distance learning this week due to heat

MINNEAPOLIS — In a letter to families, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced that they will move some in-person students to distance learning for the rest of the week because of the extreme heat.
With a prolonged heat wave in the 90s expected all week, the letter says that some schools do not have full air conditioning. Any students who are currently learning in person will transition to distance learning from Tuesday, June 8 to Thursday, June 10 at the following schools:
- Anthony
- Anwatin
- Bryn Mawr
- Field
- Heritage
- Hiawatha
- Kenny
- Kenwood
- Lake Harriet Upper
- Northrop
- Olson
- Pratt
- Roosevelt
- Sheridan
- Windom
All students at schools with air conditioning will stay in their current learning format, according to the district.
Minneapolis Kids programs at sites without A/C will be closed, but students can participate at nearby schools if families provide transportation, according to the letter.
According to the district, sports practices and games will be at the discretion of the District Athletic Office, the schools themselves, and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).
Since Friday is the last day of the school year, MSP plans to reopen schools that day so students can bring items home from their lockers and teachers can reopen classrooms. An adjustment to that could still be announced depending on the weather.