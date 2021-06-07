Several Minneapolis schools going to distance learning this week due to heat

The district sent out a letter saying schools that are not fully air conditioned will go to remote learning Tuesday through Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a letter to families, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) announced that they will move some in-person students to distance learning for the rest of the week because of the extreme heat.

With a prolonged heat wave in the 90s expected all week, the letter says that some schools do not have full air conditioning. Any students who are currently learning in person will transition to distance learning from Tuesday, June 8 to Thursday, June 10 at the following schools:

Anthony

Anwatin

Bryn Mawr

Field

Heritage

Hiawatha

Kenny

Kenwood

Lake Harriet Upper

Northrop

Olson

Pratt

Roosevelt

Sheridan

Windom

All students at schools with air conditioning will stay in their current learning format, according to the district.

Minneapolis Kids programs at sites without A/C will be closed, but students can participate at nearby schools if families provide transportation, according to the letter.

According to the district, sports practices and games will be at the discretion of the District Athletic Office, the schools themselves, and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).