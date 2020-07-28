Minneapolis school board to vote Tuesday on distance learning for fall

The Board of Education vote is scheduled to take place during a Special Business Meeting on Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday night on a resolution which calls for starting the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.

The proposed resolution cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a threat to the health of students, staff and communities, and notes the "unprecedented uncertainty because of the challenges created" by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Learning is at the center of Minneapolis Public Schools’ mission, it must take place as safely as possible during a once in a century pandemic," the proposed resolution states.

The meeting agenda notes the proposed resolution was added at the request of board members Ira Jourdain, Bob Walser, and KerryJo Felder.

All distance learning through a virtual platform Distance learning with the ability to reopen buildings for targeted support, such as tutoring, technology, or mental health support Hybrid learning, with the majority of instruction continuing on virtual platforms, with additional targeted support in schools Hybrid learning, with schools open on a limited basis with grade level rotations Return to full in-person learning in school buildings

If the distance learning resolution is approved, it would also call on Superintendent Ed Graff to make a recommendation to the board about whether to continue distance learning or transition to another model by November 15.

In an interview with KARE 11 last week, Graff said a preference for distance learning in the fall is based on several factors, including over-enrollment, the staffing needed to safely operate under health guidelines, and the layout of the district's buildings.

"There's a high, high desire for us to be in either a distance learning mode or hybrid mode," Graff said.

The board's special business meeting will be conducted virtually at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.