Metro educators announce intent to strike

Representatives in both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced they plan to file their separate strike notices Wednesday afternoon.

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals have announced they plan to file separate intent to strike notices Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release distributed early Wednesday, members of both the SPFE and MFT as well as Education Support Professionals authorized a strike on Feb. 17 in separate votes.

Minnesota law requires the union to give the district at least 10 days notice before the first day of the strike.

MFT is bargaining for, among other things, a starting wage of $35,000 for its education support professionals, hiring more mental health professionals for students, reducing class sizes and raising compensation for teachers.

"On average, they're making $24,000 a year right now, which means we cannot even keep those educators in MPS," Greta Callahan, President of the Teacher's Chapter of MFT 59 told KARE 11 on Feb. 20. "And in my chapter alone, we've lost 645 teachers in the last year and a half, we've lost 120 teachers of color.”

Union leaders say these measures will help Minneapolis Public Schools retain teachers, especially teachers of color.

SPFE’s top priorities include a fully staffed mental health team in every building, lowering class sizes, and reasonable wages.

“We're not looking forward to having to strike, but we're willing to do so if this is what it's going to take," said Leah VanDassor, President of SPFE.