Minneapolis students plan walkout, protesting gun violence

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a press conference and march will be held, ending with a rally at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — Students at Minneapolis Public Schools and other schools around the country are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday afternoon, protesting gun violence.

According to information shared by MPS, the walkout will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a press conference at 1 p.m.

Then at 1:15 p.m., students plan to meet at Gold Medal Park, at the corner of 2nd Street and 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis. From the park there will be a march to U.S. Bank Stadium, and then a rally at 2:15 p.m.

Minneapolis Public Schools are not affiliated with and do not sanction this event, but said in information sent to MPS families that the district does echo calls from students and others for an end to gun violence.

MPS reminded students of the district's walkout policy, which states that students who leave school property during the day will not be allowed to return to class for the remainder of the day, and won't be allowed to participate in after school activities.

Students younger than 9th grade who wish to participate in the walkout need to be signed out by a parent or guardian, or have written permission in advance.

In the statement to families, the district wrote:

"We acknowledge that our students and community have been deeply affected by the events in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. We encourage you to have a conversation with your student(s) regarding this information and reach out to your school if you have any questions. Also reach out to school-based staff including counselors for additional support."

Tomorrow students from Minnesota will be walking out and marching against gun violence.



We hope you see and hear us.#Minneapolis #MNProtests #EndGunViolence #EndGunViolenceNow #Schools pic.twitter.com/ChsE2FsLSC — MN TeenActivists (@teen_mn) May 30, 2022