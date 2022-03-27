Minneapolis teachers union approves contract deal with school district

Students are expected to return to the classroom Tuesday, March 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools teachers and Education Support Professionals (ESPs) have voted to accept their new contract agreement with the district and return-to-work plan.

The vote follows 14 days without school for Minneapolis students, teachers and most school staff.

Students and staff are expected to return to school Tuesday, March 29 according to a tentative plan put out by the school district on Saturday.

Both the district and the teachers union had initially reached a tentative arrangement early Friday, as the district began outlining what a return to class would look like for students — including longer school days for a portion of the semester, and a later end to the school semester than usual to make up for lost time.

The district informed parents that teachers will return to their buildings on Monday, ahead of students. School officials are expected to extend the semester from June 10 to June 24. Beginning April 11, an additional 42 minutes will be tacked onto each school day.

Teachers and Educational Support Professionals, or ESPs, were both voting on contracts until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Several ESP staffers told KARE they were happy with their new contract as they left the balloting Sunday afternoon. It increases starting pay for ESPs from $19.83 per hour to $24 per hour, which would raise annual pay from $24,000 to nearly $35,000.

“Hopefully with the vote today we’ll all be in a better place and it’s all about the children too,” Eve Lee, an ESP who works with special education students at South High told KARE. Lee says, in addition to her full-time job at South, she works a part-time job and also babysits to make ends meet.

The teachers had made increasing pay for ESP’s a vital part of their contract talks, and the ESPs were picketing alongside the teachers during the strike.

“It’s been a long and hard couple of weeks and I think we got some good wins, and our students and our staff I think are going to be better off for it,” Susan Joy Broman, an ESP who works in the Minneapolis Kids program at Webster Elementary, told KARE.

The new teachers contract includes a 2% base pay raise, plus a $4,000 lump-sum, one-time bonus. The base pay is applied to the salary schedule known as the steps and lanes system, in which pay is set based on seniority and level of postgraduate degrees.

The negotiated deal also includes layoff protections for BIPOC staff who might otherwise lose jobs during staffing cutbacks. Traditionally, by contract, the layoffs were determined mostly by seniority.

This is a developing news story. More details will be added as they become available.

