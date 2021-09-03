Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Ricker to resign

Following the announcement, Gov. Walz appointed Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller to serve as commissioner starting April 1.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Mary Ricker will be resigning from her role as the Minnesota Commissioner of Edication.

According to a press release from Education Minnesota, Ricker's resignation will be effective April 1.

“Commissioner Ricker speaks to teachers like a teacher,” said Denise Specht, the president of Education Minnesota in a statement. “I remember that first news conference after COVID-19 closed the school buildings. She was calming, grounded and inspirational. She made educators feel like they could make the unprecedented transition to distance learning during a health crisis in a week. It was just what educators needed to hear.”

Ricker was an appointed to be the state's education commissioner in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz.

Following the announcement, Gov. Walz appointed Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller to serve as commissioner starting April 1.