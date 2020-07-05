Minnesota education leaders consider summer options for students

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said the department is welcoming feedback.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Summer school anyone?

I know, I know, hush your mouth, right? Distance learning has been anything but a blast thus far, and for many, it’s been darn near impossible.

“One of the things I’ve really appreciated is the grace and space that our students, and our families, and our educators are giving each other,” says Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker.

Ricker understands what a challenge distance learning has been, and that there are bumps, and bugs that need to be worked out.

“We welcome your communication; we welcome knowing what your lived experience is, so we can better meet your needs, and better do our jobs,” says Ricker.

And maybe you feel like your kiddo is falling behind, or maybe you’re just wondering what on earth you’re going to do with them this summer.

“Across the state of Minnesota, we are going to offer formal opportunities for students to continue learning. Now the way that might look, might look different from school community to school community,” she says.

You’ll start to hear, very soon, about summer school options in your district.

Ricker has one more message for you. Especially, If you’re feeling down, alone, or like you’re not winning the battle.