Minnesota Parent Union plans to pitch transparency campaign to MPS

The nonprofit wants Minneapolis Public Schools to post student proficiency rates prominently on its website.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night at a scheduled Minneapolis Public School Board meeting, a local nonprofit is calling on the district to post more information about student learning online.

Minnesota Parent Union writes on its website that the nonprofit's mission is to "connect, inform, and empower parent leaders to give families in Minnesota a voice and choice in the vision for reconstructing education." Their current efforts in Minneapolis call for the district to require all schools to post student proficiency rates on the school's website.

The hope is that this information will be readily accessible to any parent or guardian logging on to check their student's grades or lunch menu. The numbers, good or bad, would be easy to access.

This push is based on the data available in the Minnesota Report Card. The most recent information shows that around 92% of Minneapolis' Black students aren't doing math at grade level. The report also showed around 80% of those students aren't reading at grade level.

"With the information on the websites, that not only gives parents an opportunity to find quality education, but also become good partners with those schools so they can improve those numbers," said Rashad Truner, the president and executive director of Minnesota Parent Union.

The group said it plans to present the idea of increased transparency to Saint Paul Public Schools as well.

Last week, KARE 11 reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools to see if the district would consider adding student proficiency rates online. A spokesperson explained that because the campaign hasn't been unveiled yet, the district won't comment at this time.

The Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting of the school board is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from the KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist: