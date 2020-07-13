Minnesota, Wisconsin join lawsuit to stop new visa rule for international students

The rule by Immigration and Customs Enforcement would require international students to return to their home country

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul have joined a coalition of states in a lawsuit opposing new visa rules for international students.

Under the new guidance released last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, non-immigrant students will not be allowed to live in the United States if their college or university moves to a full online course model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. International students are only allowed to take three credit hours online (no more than one class) under the temporary changes for the fall 2020 semester.

A lawsuit led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is now seeking an injunction against the Department of Homeland Security to stop the rule from taking effect. The suit calls the rule change a "cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States."

"Every community in Minnesota benefits from international students who make their home here, whether it’s for a year or two or a lifetime," Ellison said in a statement. "The economic, social, and cultural value that International students bring to Minnesota has made us one of the most resilient economies in America and helps us all afford our lives. They deserve to live with the same dignity and respect that all Minnesotans do."

The suit also claims the new visa rule is unreasonable toward schools, by requiring educational institutions to report their plans for online or in-person education by July 15, and to certify coursework plans for international students by August 4.

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system has filed a declaration in support of the suit. Last week, the University of Minnesota announced it would join an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit that challenged the new visa rules.