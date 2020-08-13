New data shows shifts in learning model guidance for some Minnesota counties

Updated figures from MDH show more than half of Minnesota counties currently have rates low enough for full in-person instruction.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health has released updated data designed to help school districts decide on their learning plans for fall.

This is the third set of data released since Gov. Tim Walz announced the state's Safe Learning Plan in late July, giving individual districts control over choosing their learning model in consultation with the state.

The data, released weekly on Thursdays, calculates 14-day COVID-19 case rates per 10,000 people for every Minnesota county. The latest data shows the average case rates from July 26 to August 1.

For the second consecutive week, the data shows no Minnesota county has case figures serious enough to fall under the toughest recommendation for full distance learning. The figures show 48 of the state's 87 counties are currently reporting low enough COVID-19 case rates to allow full in-person instruction under the state's recommended guidelines.

State officials have emphasized that this case data alone does not automatically determine the learning plan for a particular county or school district, but is meant to be used in guidance as the first step in each district's decision-making process.

The new data shows 11 counties now fall into a category with a greater amount of recommended distance learning, while 14 counties would fall under less restrictive categories.

According to the Safe Learning Plan, the county case data leads to five recommended learning models:

0-9 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for all students

: In-person learning for all students 10-19 cases per 10,000 : In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students

: In-person learning for elementary students, hybrid learning for secondary students 20-29 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for all students

: Hybrid learning for all students 30-49 cases per 10,000 : Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students

: Hybrid learning for elementary students, distance learning for secondary students 50 or more cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all students

Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota saw the greatest decrease in cases from week-to-week, falling from more than 40 cases per 10,000 people to five. That rate change would put Lincoln County in the in-person learning category, down three levels from its previous recommendation of hybrid learning in elementary schools and distance learning in high school.