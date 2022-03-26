MPS announces plans for students to tentatively return to school Tuesday, pending vote by teachers union

The teacher's union still needs to ratify the agreement before students can return to school.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools sent an update to families Saturday morning about a possible return date for students once the agreement with the teachers union becomes official.

The district said it's hoping for students to return Tuesday, March 29, however, as of Saturday afternoon, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers had not yet signed off on the agreement. A tentative deal was announced Friday morning, but the agreement won't become official until the the teachers union signs.

According to Saturday's update from the district, Monday, which was the initial target for students to return, would now serve as a preparation day for teachers to transition back.

The announcement also outlined how students will make up for time lost during the strike. In the new plan, spring break would still take place the first full week in April (April 4-April 8), but beginning April 11, 42 minutes would be added to the end of each school day for the remainder of the year.

According to the new plan, the last day of school would be extended two weeks to June 24. Students would also have class Friday, April 1, which had previously been a record-keeping day for teachers. Instead, teachers would move that day to a Saturday later in April.