MPS details 'stronger' distance learning plan for fall

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Public Schools promised a "stronger" system of distance learning at a meeting Tuesday night, as the district prepares for an online classroom model to start the fall due to COVID-19.

After spending the summer tweaking systems and reviewing procedures from last spring, the district said it will focus on:

Daily interactions between students and teachers

More structure in scheduling

More live programming/lessons

A common online platform for consistency

Superintendent Ed Graff acknowledged that distance learning is not an ideal situation, but he said the improved systems will help in the absence of in-person classes.

"It will be a lot more familiar in what you would see in regular school year," Graff said. "A lot more of a consistency around literacy, mathematics."

Graff also said that the district is committed to making sure each student has Internet access and proper devices to complete coursework. The district distributed more than 18,000 devices last year, Graff said, and staff will work with students to make sure those devices still work properly.

"We'll spend the month of August ensuring that our families have the devices, the connectivity they need," Graff said, "so that come September they'll be ready to start school distance learning."

The district will also continue to provide emergency child care and meals for kids who need them. Support will also be available in some school buildings for tutoring or help with technology needs.

But parents in the Minneapolis Public Schools still have a lot of questions.

Khulia Pringle, a family advocate with the Minnesota Parent Union, offered input to Minneapolis on a re-opening committee and relayed parents' concerns about child care, support for low-income students, and Internet access. She said many parents were frustrated with the way the distance-learning system worked last spring, and that they're hoping for major improvements in the fall.

"In a home, there might just be one device for four kids that are trying to distance learn," Pringle said. "And that's where we're going to start to see more disparities."

Pringle is working to help parents and kids if they need Internet or quiet learning spaces.

"We'll be providing grassroots outreach to families, to make sure they have what they need," Pringle said. "I am hoping it will be a smooth transition."