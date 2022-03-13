No deal: Minneapolis educators enter into second week of strike

On Sunday, MFT 59 union members wrapped up their sixth day of negotiations with the school district.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been close to one week since teachers in Minneapolis went on strike.



"We're here for another day of mediation," said Shaun Laden, president of the educational support professionals (ESPs).



Today, MFT 59 union members wrapped up their sixth day of negotiations with the school district.



The union is bargaining for several things, including enforceable contract language surrounding class size, mental health support, living wages for hourly ESPs, and competitive pay for licensed staff.

"We're here, we're excited, we want to make a deal today, but that means we have to see our superintendent in that space. We have to see the elective leaders of our school board in that space," said Greta Callahan, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers.

Callahan told reporters Sunday there had been some "progress" at the bargaining table Saturday.

"They gave us something that for the first time ever talked about putting class size language into the contract. It's not exactly where we want to be, but it was easy for us then to give a very clear framework for what they can work off of — to settle this contract right now and get everyone back into their classrooms tomorrow," said Callahan.

"They've done it in St. Paul, we can do it here in Minneapolis," added Laden.

A spokesperson with MPS directed KARE 11 to a website where daily updates on mediation efforts are posted.

In a statement on the website, the district said "MPS has repeatedly proposed initiatives to build a MPS teaching staff that better reflects the cultural and racial diversity of its students, and better retain and recruit teachers of color."

They went on to say, "They fear the recent counter proposals from the union would steer the district toward long-term financial crisis."

