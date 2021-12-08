Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis moves to distance learning Wednesday

The change follows what district officials describe as a possible threat to the school.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis middle school has moved to distance learning for all students Wednesday following a threat district officials learned about overnight.

The decision was made to keep students and staff away from Northeast Middle School after district leaders from the Minneapolis Public Schools learned about the threat, which came from an unspecified source.

"While we do not believe the threat is credible, we are moving the school to distance learning today in an effort to ensure the safety of the school community and give us the time to further investigate," read a statement posted by the district.

A district spokesperson emphasized that "given the environment we are now in," MPS is taking every precaution.

