On first day of classes, MN schools still need more teachers

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the beginning of the new school year already upon us, a lot of schools are still looking for teachers.

Earlier this year, the state's licensing board said about 84 percent of Minnesota schools were short teachers, but over in St. Paul, they made some great progress over the summer.

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) officials say they hired more than 1,100 employees this summer, but they're still down 108 teachers and paraprofessionals on Tuesday — the first day of school. They say they're getting by with substitutes for now.

Over at the Mandarin Immersion School, it's down a science teacher, but the school's principal said a newly renovated lunchroom and study spaces are reasons to be excited.

While SPPS said it's offering bonuses to attract a few more educators this year, Minneapolis Public Schools is also offering a hiring bonus of $5,000 for education support professionals, in addition to a retention bonus for employees who decided to stay on again this school year.

But teacher shortages aren't only happening in Minneapolis and Saint Paul: A recent survey from the Minnesota School Boards Association showed the seven-county metro region is down more than 500 teachers total right now.

Officials say that number is likely even higher because not every school district participated in the survey.

