Illness causes Osseo students to move to online learning

In a message from the school district, Superintendent Cory McIntyre said some schools are missing a quarter of their staff because people are out sick.

OSSEO, Minn. — Over the next few days, all schools in the Osseo district will be moving to distance learning until Monday, Jan. 24.

In a letter from the school district sent to families Monday night Superintendent Cory McIntyre said an "extremely" high number of students and staff that were missing school due to illness prompted the move.

McIntyre said some schools were missing up to 25% of their staffers.

The district said it is in danger of not being able to meet student needs with an in-person model, so middle and high school students will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and elementary schools with shift off-site on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

All students are scheduled to return on Monday, Jan. 24.

Students without internet access at home may come to their school for online learning. Families are asked to use this option only as a last resort. Bus service will be available to transport students, but classes will still only be provided online.

Parents can register their students to travel to and from school for online learning through the district's COVID-19 hub. Forms should be available starting Tuesday.

Meals will be available through curbside pickup between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at district schools.

Kidstop and Four Star Express care will be closed during online learning.

High school athletics and after-school activities will continue during the online learning period. Everyone is asked to continue following COVID-19 health and safety measures, like frequent hand washing and masking.

For more information, visit the Osseo School District homepage.

