Parent teacher association at Mpls Spanish immersion school helps families navigate teachers strike

MINNEAPOLIS — The gates are open at Emerson Spanish Immersion Learning Center in Minneapolis, but school's closed for now.



While a strike is ongoing, parents here are helping other parents search for childcare options.

"I am a mom of two children," said Elena Espinoza — as Molly Dengal helps translate her words from Spanish to English.

Espinoza is a member of the parent teacher association (PTA), and mother to both a first grader at Emerson and a sixth grader in the district.

She's been a pivotal part of Emerson's parent teacher association for the past year and a half.

Espinoza says the PTA is taking the lead to help parents tackle language barriers to get information and find resources.

"There's a continuous lack of information," said Espinoza. "One parent will say, 'why are we striking?' And also today buses ran their schedules and we had students who were dropped off at school who didn't know they were the only ones there. Their teachers weren't there, and we have families who think tomorrow it will be okay."

Both Espinoza and Dengal say, in the meantime, a neighboring church has offered space for emergency childcare services.

"So we don't know if we can count on buses for children who need emergency childcare to access it, so today we have parents who don't have transport who are just trying to get connected, so Elena is going to pick up a child tomorrow," said Dengal.

While Elena says her main focus is to make sure her children are still getting the academic resources during the strike, she's lending a helping hand to parents in need.