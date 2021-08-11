Rochester's Natalia Benjamin named Teacher of the Year

Benjamin, an English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School, is the first Latin American teacher to win the award.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Natalia Benjamin, an English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School in Rochester, was named this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Benjamin is the first teacher from Rochester to win the award, as well as the first Latin American.

"Thank you again to everyone who has played a role in shaping me as an educator," said Benjamin during a ceremony Wednesday night at the State Capitol. "I stand on your shoulders and I hope I can make you proud.

Benjamin was one of nine finalists and was selected the winner by an independent selection panel made up of representatives from across the state.

"Now, more than ever, we need each other and we need to work together for our students and families, especially those of marginalized communities who have suffered the most," Benjamin said.