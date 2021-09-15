Roseville Area Schools the latest district to require COVID vaccines or weekly tests for staff

Teachers and staff have until Oct. 15 to comply with the new policy.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — On Tuesday night the Roseville Area School Board unanimously approved a new resolution requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests.

Teachers and staff have until Oct. 15 to be fully vaccinated, which means they need to be two weeks out from their final dose by that date. The school board is recommending two hours of paid time off be provided to get the shot, and the next day off for side effects if needed.

Representatives for the district say most employees are already vaccinated, but getting everyone on board will improve the likelihood that in-person learning continues while cases involving the delta variant are on the rise.

"It's not that it supersedes individual liberty or choice," said Mike Boguszewski, the chair of the Roseville School Board. "It's not even the same discussion to me. It's just a primary duty. We're a public body. We're a public organization. This is a basic thing we need to maintain."

Saint Paul Public Schools also require vaccination or weekly COVID tests for teachers and staff.