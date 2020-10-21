x
Kids in grades 3-12 won't return to SPPS in 2020

In a Tuesday decision, the school board said older students won't be back in the classroom until after at least. Jan. 19.
High School classroom (Credit: KARE 11)

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Public School board said students in grades three and higher won't return to in-person classes before 2021. 

SPPS has broken down the student body into four stages, or groups, used to determine which students will transition from fully online learning to hybrid learning, and then in-person classes. Stage 1 students are currently in a hybrid learning model. 

Saint Paul Public School Superintendent Dr. Joe Goddard said the district will continue working towards returning Stage 2 students to a hybrid learning model during 2020.

At a meeting on Jan.19, 2021, the school board will discuss bringing more students back into classrooms.

