Some Minneapolis schools move to distance learning Tuesday due to heat

Several schools that are not fully air-conditioned will have e-learning on June 14, with the heat index forecast to rise above 100 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Minneapolis schools will move to an e-learning day on Tuesday due to excessive heat in the weather forecast. The heat index is scheduled to rise above 100 on Tuesday.

The district said school buildings that are not full air-conditioned will have e-learning, including:

Anthony

Anwatin

Bryn Mawr

Field

Hiawatha

Kenny

Kenwood

Lake Harriet Lower

Lake Harriet Upper

Longfellow

Northrup

Pratt

Roosevelt

Sheridan

Buildings will be closed to the public, and all after-school activities and Minneapolis Kids programs are also canceled at these schools on Tuesday.

Lunch services will be available for families to pick up from their schools. Additional information on community food resources is available on the city of Minneapolis website.

Minneapolis Public Schools officials say all other fully air-conditioned buildings will continue with in-person classes on Tuesday.

The district said forecast temperatures will decline to "safe levels" after Tuesday, but the heat could become a concern again next week. Minneapolis schools remain in session through June 24, after the school year was extended following a teacher's strike.

