St. Cloud State announces cuts to more faculty positions amid $24 million budget deficit

Last spring, the school said it was dropping dozens of degree programs and cutting professor jobs due to declining enrollment.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Summer break is over for some St. Cloud State University students who returned to campus Monday.

But this school year, they'll have fewer teachers and classes, as some entire departments are even set to close.

"It's hard," said theater major graduate Hana Reiter. "It's hard to see it go."

Reiter graduated from the program last spring and said it was her second year at SCSU when there was talk of the department closing down.

"I do feel bad for those who are still there because, in my opinion, it will just fizzle out until the end," said Reiter.

School officials say falling enrollment is to blame. In fact, enrollment has fallen by about 6,000 students in the last decade alone, leading to a $24 million budget deficit. That forced the school to drop dozens of degree programs and cut dozens of jobs, including professor positions that KARE 11 reported on last spring.

Now, it's announcing even more faculty positions will be eliminated this year because "its expenses continue to outpace its revenue, " according to school officials.

The Inter Faculty Organization (IFO) is a union that represents teachers and other positions at Minnesota's seven state schools. It reports that the school will cut 19 faculty positions.

"It is really frustrating to watch them continuously cut back and cut back on the very things that bring students to college," said IFO President Jenna Chernega. "What is happening is a very short-sided approach to solving budget issues."

She says the latest round of staffing cuts will affect 15 departments. School officials call the cuts a proposal, saying they can't be more specific.

"We do not have additional information to share about these reductions because this is a proposal. We are working through the contract requirements for this process as these are expectations that we will honor. Once decisions are made, we will be able to share more information," said Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications Kathryn Kloby.

Kloby's statement went on to say, "Reductions are extremely difficult decisions and any kind of reduction in personnel is a last resort, but these decisions will address a structural deficit that was accelerated by a global pandemic, and the inflated cost of instruction that has built up over many years. We are also thankful for the faculty who are stepping up to rethink our program offerings and innovate for our students."

"I wish it were different," said Chernega. "Universities are not just places of education, they are cultural bedrocks of communities."

From religious studies to philosophy and theater, departments are disappearing from campus — a place, that for Reiter, was more than just a college experience.

"There are times when you have to make cuts to make better decisions to help the school financially," said Reiter. "But at the same time, it's hard to see a place that I called home disappear."

The department did confirm it will perform a musical this semester and the few students who are still left in the program will graduate in the spring.

Minnesota State Vice Chancellor for Finance and Facilities Bill Maki says the group is committed to supporting all of its colleges and universities.

In a statement, Maki wrote, "As has been the case at colleges and universities both regionally and across the nation, St. Cloud State University has been under financial stress largely brought on by declining enrollment driven by long-term demographic trends. As a result, the university is in the process of using a variety of strategies to ensure long-term financial sustainability. At Minnesota State, we are committed to supporting all of our colleges and universities to ensure their ability to offer quality academic programs, deliver equitable student success, and fulfill Minnesota’s critical need for talent."

