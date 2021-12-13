Vaccine booster required by Feb. 1 at St. Olaf, Carlton College

The two universities in Northfield made the announcement December 7.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — In an effort to keep everyone on campus safe from COVID-19, both St. Olaf and Carlton College issued a requirement for all eligible faculty, students, and staff to receive the booster shot by Feb 1. Both schools made the announcement Dec. 7.

In the announcement, St. Olaf also stated their masking requirement would be relaxed. Starting Dec. 9, masks are “strongly recommended” — but not required — for those on campus. However, students tell KARE 11 some professors still require students to wear masks in the classroom.

Sophomore Meredith Wallace, a music major, believes the booster requirement is a smart move.

"I’m going on tour with the St. Olaf choir around that same time [the requirement begins], and so getting the booster is extra important to me," Wallace said. "Because we’re going everywhere around America basically, and we’re going to be around these huge audiences that may or may not be vaccinated. It’s just the best thing we can do to be safe while we’re singing."

Wallace's choirmate, Darby Wilson, also a sophomore, agrees.

"I’m really excited about it. I know it’s a really big step for St. Olaf to make sure everybody’s safe, and as a music major, we are always by each other, singing together, and that’s a big super spreader," Wilson said.

For seniors KARE 11 spoke with, St. Olaf's vaccine requirement means hope for a normal end to a college experience that was anything but typical.

"I think I’m really looking forward to having a normal graduation…all those traditions," said Ruby Skrein, a senior. "My sister graduated 2 years above me, so that year when we were sent home. So she got nothing. All those traditions we get to experience, just didn’t happen."