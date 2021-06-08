St. Paul Public Schools ends school year early due to hot weather

The school year would have ended on June 11. Athletics and graduation ceremonies will continue as planned, and students can drop off assignments.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a prolonged heat wave left students and teachers in some Minnesota classrooms sweltering, all St. Paul Public Schools will close for the rest of the school year.

The school year would have ended on June 11. According to a letter from SPPS Communications Director Kevin J. Burns, the decision to end class early was made "in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff."

Burns wrote that students will not switch to distance learning, a measure chosen by Minneapolis Public Schools during the extended period of hot weather. However, St. Paul students will still be able to turn in assignments for a few more days.

SPPS buildings will remain open for the remainder of the week and on Monday so students can pick up and drop off materials. Staff will be at the buildings to take assignments and complete end-of-year procedures.

Burns said athletic events and graduation ceremonies will be held as planned.

"We are very sorry to have to end the school year in this way," Burns wrote in the letter. "We know how much students and staff look forward to this time of year. This is not how any of us wanted this school year to end. We know our families and staff have been through so much and appreciate all of your support this year."