St. Paul Board of Education scheduled to vote on vaccinations for staffers

A Friday night vote will determine if St. Paul Public Schools will become one of the first districts in Minnesota to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on KARE 11 on Sept. 1, 2021.

The St. Paul Board of Education is set for a Friday night vote to determine if all teachers and staff will be required to get a COVID vaccine.

If passed, this measure would be among the first in the state.

The proposal was first brought before the board earlier this week by Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard. It would require the nearly 7,000 employees to either show proof of a COVID vaccine or submit to regular testing.

In a recent survey of SPPS staff, 55% of respondents said they supported a district-wide mandate, and 37% said they do not. Eight percent said they're still not sure.

The teacher's union is supporting the move by St. Paul schools. Leah Vandassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators said the union has been encouraging the mandate for the past few weeks.

"Having as many adults vaccinated, as can be done safely, is the best option for keeping as many of our students safe as we can," Vandassor told KARE 11 on Tuesday.

Vandassor acknowledged that there are teachers who either can't get vaccinated or simply oppose getting it for various reasons, but even at a time when the district is facing a staffing shortage, she says she's not concerned about losing teachers.

"Those folks that want to not be vaccinated will still be able to work in St. Paul and just have to follow the other guidelines," Vandassor said.

She said the union hopes to be able to negotiate with the district about what that would mean for SPPS in the coming year. Weekly testing would probably be part of that plan.

If the measure passes, staffers would likely have several months to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The state of Minnesota doesn't appear to be tracking school vaccine mandates, but according to Education Minnesota, Saint Paul could become the third district to adopt a vaccine requirement. The other two include Red Lake Schools, and ISD 287, which serves about 1,000 high-needs kids in Hennepin County.