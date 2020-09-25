St. Paul Public Schools to remain in distance learning mode

The district had promised to announce by Sept. 25 whether any students would be allowed to move onto a hybrid model on Oct. 19.

ST PAUL, Minn — St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) have announced that they intend to continue doing full distance learning.

Over the summer, SPPS told families that there would be two fall dates where they would consider a decision to move some students from distance to hybrid learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first date the district set for a decision was Friday, Sept. 25, as a deadline to decide whether any students would begin a hybrid schedule by Oct. 19.

On Friday, SPPS announced that they will remain in a full distance learning model at least for the time being.

"After careful consideration using local data about COVID-19, and these 23 readiness targets, SPPS has decided we cannot safely transition students to hybrid learning at this time," the statement reads.

The goal is still to transition to hybrid learning sometime this year. SPPS says its next date to make a decision is Oct. 14. At that time, district leaders will announce whether any students can advance to a hybrid model by Nov. 16.