SPPS updates families on strike contingency plans

Superintendent Joe Gothard described plans for child care, transportation, meals, and sports in the event of a teachers strike.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With less than a week before teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul possibly go on strike, St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard updated parents with the district's contingency plans.

Gothard says, if there's no agreement by the end of the day Monday, then school would be canceled Tuesday. If the strike lasts more than two days, those hours would need to be made up either over spring break or in summer.

There will not be child care the first day of the strike with the exception of Discovery Club for pre-registered families and it's first-come, first-serve. However, if the strike continues for a second day, they would then open a Kid Space within most elementary schools, but capacity would be limited depending on availability of non-striking educators.

Buses would pick up and drop off kids at their normal stops and times. Breakfast and lunch would also be available.

As for sports, varsity athletics would continue on a case-by-case basis. All other sports would be postponed.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Public Schools says, in the event of a strike, school buildings would still be open for students to pick up a meal bag with a breakfast and a lunch each day after the first day of the strike. The district also said it may have "extremely limited openings" for childcare for kids in pre-K through fifth grade and parents should reach out to their schools because they will have more information on how to request that childcare.

Watch more local news: