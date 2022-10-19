St. Thomas announces plans for new hockey, baseball, and softball facilities

The school is now in year No. 2 of Division I status.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has finally found a new home for a handful of its athletic programs.

The school said it will look to build a new hockey arena on its St. Paul campus, but plans on building a new facility for its baseball and softball teams near the Highland Bridge.

“We've said from the start we would examine every option to find a solution to best suit the university's needs. After exploring multiple off-campus sites, we can confidently say a new on-campus home for hockey is the best path forward,” said a statement from the school.

St. Thomas hopes to build its new hockey arena, which will also be used as a multipurpose facility, in the school’s south campus.

For baseball and softball, however, the school has entered into an agreement with the St. Paul Port Authority to purchase the old Canadian Pacific Railway property after an environmental cleanup process of the property is completed.

"This allows us to proceed with exploration, as the Port Authority serves as an important partner in site remediation for properties across the city of St. Paul," said the statement.

The projects will depend on the university's ability to raise the necessary funds, added the release.

