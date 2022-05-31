Statewide student walkout planned to protest gun violence

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a press conference and march will be held, ending with a rally at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some students at Minneapolis Public Schools and other schools across the state are planning to walk out of class on Tuesday afternoon, protesting gun violence.

The walkout, organized by nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists, encourages students to leave class "to pay homage" to those impacted by gun violence in the wake of the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

According to information shared by MPS, the walkout will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a press conference at 1 p.m.

Then at 1:15 p.m., students plan to meet at Gold Medal Park, at the corner of 2nd Street and 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis. From the park there will be a march to U.S. Bank Stadium, and then a rally at 2:15 p.m.

Minneapolis Public Schools is not affiliated with and doesn't sanction this event, but said in information sent to MPS families that the district does echo calls from students and others for an end to gun violence.

According to a press release from Minnesota Teen Activists, their demands for local, state and federal leaders include:

A statewide advisory committee to address student safety in schools and develop steps to reduce gun violence in schools

Amending Minnesota Statute Section 121A.035 and standardized active shooter drills across the state and reduce active shooter drill requirements from 5 to 2

Accountability from public officials "and their refusal to act with urgency with the mass shootings" in Buffalo and Uvalde

Developing and implementing mental health assessments for students

Elected leaders ban AR-15 platform rifles

Tomorrow students from Minnesota will be walking out and marching against gun violence.



We hope you see and hear us.#Minneapolis #MNProtests #EndGunViolence #EndGunViolenceNow #Schools pic.twitter.com/ChsE2FsLSC — MN TeenActivists (@teen_mn) May 30, 2022

MPS reminded students of the district's walkout policy, which states that students who leave school property during the day will not be allowed to return to class for the remainder of the day, and won't be allowed to participate in after school activities.

Minneapolis students younger than 9th grade who wish to participate in the walkout need to be signed out by a parent or guardian, or have written permission in advance.

In the statement to families, the district wrote:

"We acknowledge that our students and community have been deeply affected by the events in Uvalde, Texas, as well as the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. We encourage you to have a conversation with your student(s) regarding this information and reach out to your school if you have any questions. Also reach out to school-based staff including counselors for additional support."

