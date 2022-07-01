Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staffing shortages

Many districts have been searching all summer to fill positions ahead of the 2022-23 school year, which begins Tuesday for thousands of students.

MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year.

Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement well, as a longtime educator who has taught in the classroom and served as a principal and superintendent.

"It's an exciting time," Henton said. "Teachers are back in the workshop setting, and [back in their] school districts. Bus drivers are getting ready to drive the bus; they're learning their routes."

This year, though, Henton acknowledges that there are major challenges facing teachers and administrators.

"I can tell you, there is a real staffing shortage. What you hear, is true," Henton said. "Many districts are still working to fill positions."

Although no statewide data exists, a national survey this summer revealed that nearly three-fourths of districts were reporting an "insufficient" number of teachers and support staff. In some states, districts have switched to four-day weeks, while others have tried to offer new wage incentives to lure prospective candidates.

In Minnesota, Henton said specific shortages in special education, science, math, computer classes and business courses are among the areas of highest concern heading into the fall. Through out-of-field teaching permissions, some teachers may have to fill gaps in areas outside of their normal expertise.

"I heard just last week of an elementary teacher that's going to be teaching science courses, and a principal that's going to be teaching as well," Henton said. "It's all hands on deck."

After spending the summer frantically searching for candidates, the state's largest school districts have made some progress in recent weeks.

In Minneapolis, the district reported at a school board meeting earlier this month that it had 280 open staff positions. Heading into Labor Day weekend, a spokesperson told KARE 11 that there are now 255 full-time equivalent teacher openings, including 170 classroom vacancies.

In St. Paul, the district had 138 teacher vacancies Aug. 16, but has since dropped that number to 80 vacancies as of Sept. 1. "The biggest areas of need are in special education and some high school content areas including PE, science and English," a spokesperson told KARE 11 in the email. "We also have several clerical and teaching assistant openings." The district will be holding a virtual hiring fair Thursday.

In Anoka-Hennepin, a spokesperson said that the district started the summer with 450 total openings (out of 7,000 positions) but now has fewer than 175. The school district has 58 full-time and 32 part-time openings for licensed positions. However, the district had more openings heading into 2021-22 than this year.

In Stillwater, a spokesperson said the district is "looking good" in terms of licensed staff, but is running into challenges hiring before and after-school workers, custodians and nutrition services employees.

Deb Henton said it's possible some districts might need to increase class sizes to make up for a lack of teachers, but that may not be the case for every school building.

"Our superintendents and our principals are working really hard to make sure they find the people that are necessary to fill the classrooms," Henton said. "We are so thankful for all the people who have stepped up, with people covering in areas that they maybe haven't covered."

In the long-term, Henton has made it her mission to convince prospective candidates to enter the field of education. She said the Minnesota Department of Education and Office of Higher Education have been discussing ways to establish programs to get teachers into the pipeline early -- particularly teachers of color to better reflect the students in their classrooms.

"I think people just don't realize how great a profession education is. It's the profession that keeps on giving," Henton said. "It's a noble profession. We are educating our future teachers, future doctors, nurses, mechanics, airline pilots... What a great profession to be involved in."

