Study ranks Minnesota's top ten colleges and universities

The list is part of WalletHub's look at top schools across the country, and what it will cost to get a degree.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There is ongoing debate these days about whether the cost of a 4-year degree is worth what students get out of it.

One thing is certain: higher education is an investment of time and significant money, and serious thought should go into your choice of schools. We're talking an average of $22,000 to $50,000 per year for tuition, plus room and board.

The personal finance website WalletHub aims to help with your decision-making, by providing an exhaustive list of the nation's top-performing schools at the lowest possible cost to undergraduates. WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions using 30 key metrics, grouping the data into seven categories, including net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.

Highest scoring of Minnesota institutions is Carleton College, which comes in 45th nationally, and 7th among midwestern schools. Here is Minnesota's top ten, according to WalletHub.

Carleton College Macalester College St. Olaf College University of Minnesota-Twin Cities University of Minnesota-Morris St. John’s University Concordia College-Moorhead Hamline University College of St. Benedict University of St. Thomas

Nationally, the top three highest-scoring institutions were Harvard, Yale and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.