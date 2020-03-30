Tech trouble hampers first day of distance learning for some school districts

Connectivity issues kept some students unable to access online classes.

Some Minnesota school districts reported connectivity issues and other tech trouble on Monday, as schools shifted to distance and e-learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents in Edina received notices from the district on Monday morning, reporting access issues affecting two vendors that the district is using for its distance learning program, leaving students unable to connect. The notices asked for patience, and noted that other districts were reporting similar problems.

The district reported the issues were mostly improved by the noon hour on Monday.

Osseo schools reported similar connectivity issues on Monday morning.

E-learning provider Schoology was tracking performance issues involving its website on Monday morning.

Another distance learning vendor used by many districts, Seesaw, posted a notice on its Twitter account about the issues on Monday morning, followed by a report that the problems were fixed about an hour later.

Governor Tim Walz authorized a distance learning period from March 30 through at least May 4, with the Commissioner of Education given authority to extend the end date. Schools in Minnesota were previously closed from March 18-27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A local organization, Minnesota Computers for Schools, is providing computers to under-served students to make sure they don’t fall behind during the COVID-19 school closures.

