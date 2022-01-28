Twin Cities Big Brothers Big Sisters calls for mentors as 330 'littles' remain on waitlist

The Minneapolis chapter of the national nonprofit serves six counties across the metro and is unable to recruit volunteers in-person due to COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS — Like nearly every nonprofit, Big Brothers Big Sisters was forced to navigate through a new territory during the pandemic.

Mikayla Smith, manager of community engagement and recruitment for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Cities, said in the beginning of COVID, around March 2020, enrollment numbers for children dropped a little bit, but by last summer they were back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“Over time, that youth number has increased,” Smith said. “We definitely have youth who are waiting to be matched.”

Right now, Smith says 330 children are waiting to be matched through the organization’s community-based mentorship program. That doesn’t include the opportunities in their school based programs, which are in great need of volunteers as well.

Smith says currently, they’re unable to recruit in conventional ways. Typically, they are able to connect in-person with potential volunteers at different companies and college campuses they partner with. COVID safety protocols prevent them from visiting.

"Cargill, General Mills, just to name a few. But also the U of M, being on campus going to fairs--that’s all been virtual now," Smith said. "It's been a big change, but we're learning from other organizations as well.

This is @kare11 reporter @kiyaedwards with 12-yr-old Courtney, her “Little” through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Courtney’s mom tells me Kiya’s been a huge positive influence on her daughter. At 5, @bigstwincities shares the BIG need for volunteers during COVID and how you can help! pic.twitter.com/ZkZfdAZEJd — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) January 28, 2022

The organization wants people to know there are plenty of opportunities for people to get involved.

"Our doors are open, and this is a great time to volunteer in that we are able to be either virtual or in-person," Smith said. "We have a lot of different ways you can engage with us."