U of M professor elected into National Academy of Sciences, the U.S.' highest honor in the field

MINNEAPOLIS — A special celebration is taking place Friday at the University of Minnesota.

Longtime researcher and professor of immunology Kris Hogquist has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences — one of science's highest honors.

Holgquist is the third member of the U's Medical School ever to be selected. Marc Jenkins, the director of the Immunology Center, was selected two years ago.

Hogquist was recognized for her body of work on the thymus organ, which helps tell your immune system what to — and what not to — attack.

"This is the most prestigious award a U.S. scientist can win for a body of work, for a career's worth of scientific research," Jenkins said.

The news of Holgquist's achievement was also met with acclaim from her peers far beyond the halls of the U.

"My phone blew up and colleagues from across the country were calling to say 'congratulations,'" Holgquist said.

And as for her family?

"They're excited for me...and they're like, 'What do you do again?'"

Scientists in the academy give objective, expert advice to the nation on the most pressing scientific issues.

