University of Minnesota returning to on-campus life this fall

All five of the University's campuses will be impacted by the change.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota (U of M) announced in a news release Friday morning that all five of its campuses (Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and the Twin Cities) will be returning to on-campus learning in the Fall 2021 semester.

“Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,'' said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel in a news release.

According to the release, the U of M hopes this announcement will help students, faculty and staff prepare for an increased number of in-person classes and activities, with campus life in residence halls and dining facilities also looking more like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As it plans this return, the U says it is preparing "to be consistent with state guidance and public health considerations." It will continue to provide widespread access to COVID testing for students, faculty and staff, and require face coverings and social distancing. It will also encourage the continued practice of mitigation measures against the virus, such as staying home when sick and regular hand washing.