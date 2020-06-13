x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

education

Virtual summer camps at The Works Museum

The organization serves children, family and educators with a focus on hands-on engineering education.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With in person summer camps getting canceled, many places are offering virtual camp for kids. One of those, is The Works Museum.

The organization says it is all about hands-on engineering education, serving over 75,000 children, families and educators on an annual base; while inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and creative problem-solvers.

Education Manager Marissa Woodruff tells us how it will work.

MORE KARE SAT: What's the status of Minnesota's real estate market?

MORE KARE SAT: St. Paul Farmers' Market opens for the season with COVID-19 safety in mind

More KARE 11 Saturday content on YT: