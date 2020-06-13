Virtual summer camps at The Works Museum

The organization serves children, family and educators with a focus on hands-on engineering education.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With in person summer camps getting canceled, many places are offering virtual camp for kids. One of those, is The Works Museum.

The organization says it is all about hands-on engineering education, serving over 75,000 children, families and educators on an annual base; while inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and creative problem-solvers.

Education Manager Marissa Woodruff tells us how it will work.